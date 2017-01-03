For the 5th Year, EiE hosts Conversations on Citizens, Technology & Government at Social Media Week Lagos – Let’s talk governance!

For the 5th year, EiE Nigeria will provide a space for citizens to learn and share how technology helps facilitate engagement with government during Social Media Week Lagos.
The first of the five events was a hackathon – Office of the Citizen Hackathon 2.0- last weekend hosted by Co-Creation Hub in partnership with BudgIT and Paradigm Initiative. The hackathon had five mixed teams of developers, designers, governance practitioners and active citizens who collaborated to build prototypes of technology platforms/apps where active citizens can engage and provide solutions to key trending issues in their locality.
The hackathon was preceded by a Workshop to set the context featuring Aisha Yesufu, Chairperson of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) Strategic Team; MuyiwaGbadegesin (APC), Jude Feranmi (KOWA), BabasolaKuti (PDP), AdeoluOgunbajo, President, National Association of Telecom Subscribers (NATCOMS); and LanreSuraj, Chairman, Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CSNAC).
The winning teams had projects focused on medical negligence, electricity and curating ‘rants’ which will be presented at the Office of the Citizen Demo session on Thursday, March 2nd at 9:30am.
This will be followed by a session on ‘Technology as a Policy Imperative: Spotlight on Public Officials Who Leverage Technology’
In partnership with IDAfrica, we will run a masterclass on content and in partnership with Localized Digital, we will run a masterclass on using Facebook, Twitter & Google effectively.
On Friday night, we’ll continue our tradition of using music and spoken word to speak to the power of social media. Lyrical maestro Reminisce, an RSVP Ambassador will be part of the Wrap Party line up.
EiE’s participation at this year’s Social Media Week Lagos is supported by the USAID’s Strengthening Advocacy and Civic Engagement (SACE) project.
The events will take place at the Landmark Event Center, Plot 5B Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos. They are free and open to the public.
