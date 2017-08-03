Following the Announcement of the temporary closure of the Abuja airport for 6 weeks - Fly privately with Mudita.ng

Fixed wing Schedule. (Mondays - Fridays)
Helicopter shuttle from Abuja to MXJ(Minna) - LOS: 12:35
FARE: Lagos to Minna - (Without Helicopter shuttle to Abuja) - N100,000 (one way)
FARE: Lagos to Minna - Then (Helicopter shuttle to Abuja) - N150,000 (one way)
Other Flight Route to Port- Harcourt
LOS-PH NAF: 07:30 & 15:15
PH NAF-LOS: 0900 & 17:00
FARE: N100,000
Bookings: 09056050502
@muditalimited
