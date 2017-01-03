Floyd Mayweather's mansion in Las Vegas reportedly burglarized

According to a statement issued by the
Officer Danny Cordero of the LVMPD office of public information, said items of value were taken, but “we still don’t know what exactly was taken. We haven’t gotten a list from the victim of what items were taken.”
Cordero said it was still an active investigation, and detectives were trying to get with the victim to see what exactly was taken. The statement said suspects have not been identified at this time. The police also did not identify the address as Mayweather’s residence.
Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions and a longtime close friend of the former boxer, said he had no comment on the incident.
In 2008, Mayweather claimed that he was robbed of $7 million worth of jewelry during a burglary at his Las Vegas home.
He shows off his wealth so it's simply an invitation, period
