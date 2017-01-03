 Floyd Mayweather's mansion in Las Vegas reportedly burglarized | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Floyd Mayweather's mansion in Las Vegas reportedly burglarized

Retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Las Vegas mansion was burglarized over the weekend, while he partied in Los Angeles to celebrate his 40th birthday.
According to a statement issued by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, there was forced entry into his home on Wood Creek Court through a rear office door sometime between Friday and Monday.

Officer Danny Cordero of the LVMPD office of public information, said items of value were taken, but “we still don’t know what exactly was taken. We haven’t gotten a list from the victim of what items were taken.”
Cordero said it was still an active investigation, and detectives were trying to get with the victim to see what exactly was taken. The statement said suspects have not been identified at this time. The police also did not identify the address as Mayweather’s residence.
Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions and a longtime close friend of the former boxer, said he had no comment on the incident.
In 2008, Mayweather claimed that he was robbed of $7 million worth of jewelry during a burglary at his Las Vegas home.
