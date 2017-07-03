Flatmates& Jemeji - two sensational shows premiere on DStv

The show features some of Nigeria’s leading comedians including Basketmouth, Buchi, Okey Bakassi, Wofai Dada, Yaw, and the former Mr. Nigeria Emmanuel Ikubese, amongst others.
Flatmates airs weekdays at 6.30pm on Africa Magic Showcase DStv channel 151with rebroadcast at 9.30pm.
Jemeji, a telenovela, tells the story of a young medical doctor who returns home after studying abroad and is excited to be posted to a village to work. What however seems like a dream come true soon becomes a nightmare without end as family and childhood secrets begin to unravel. Jemeji airs every Monday to Friday at 9:00pm on DStv 151
Make sure you stay connected to DStv Compact Plusat only N9,420 per month and enjoy non-stop, comedy and drama with Flatmates and Jemeji on AfricaMagic Showcase channel 151 on DStv
DStv… Feel Every Moment
3 comments:
This program is interesting
comment from:
Zekylcious Blog
Ok seen
Stop wasting money on data. Get free browsing cheats on all networks @ Entclass.com
Linda where is freeborn, Enable his comments already. Freedom of speech #WhereisFreeborn#
Post a Comment