 Flatmates& Jemeji - two sensational shows premiere on DStv | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 March 2017

Flatmates& Jemeji - two sensational shows premiere on DStv

Catch mind-blowing comedy & drama on Africa Magic Showcase as two new shows Flatmates and Jemeji premiere 6th March, 2017. Flatmates is a sitcom that follows the antics and day to day lives of four young men living together in a flat.
The show features some of Nigeria’s leading comedians including Basketmouth, Buchi, Okey Bakassi, Wofai Dada, Yaw, and the former Mr. Nigeria Emmanuel Ikubese, amongst others.


Flatmates airs weekdays at 6.30pm on Africa Magic Showcase DStv channel 151with rebroadcast at 9.30pm.

Jemeji, a telenovela, tells the story of a young medical doctor who returns home after studying abroad and is excited to be posted to a village to work. What however seems like a dream come true soon becomes a nightmare without end as family and childhood secrets begin to unravel. Jemeji airs every Monday to Friday at 9:00pm on DStv 151

Make sure you stay connected to DStv Compact Plusat only N9,420 per month and enjoy non-stop, comedy and drama with Flatmates and Jemeji on AfricaMagic Showcase channel 151 on DStv
 
DStv… Feel Every Moment


Posted by at 3/07/2017 09:00:00 am

3 comments:

Nzekwe Chukwuebuka said...

This program is interesting

comment from:
Zekylcious Blog

7 March 2017 at 09:27
Victor Kachi said...

Ok seen



Stop wasting money on data. Get free browsing cheats on all networks @ Entclass.com

7 March 2017 at 09:39
Freeborn must come back said...

Linda where is freeborn, Enable his comments already. Freedom of speech #WhereisFreeborn#

7 March 2017 at 09:47

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts