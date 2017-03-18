'F**k you Punch' - Davido lashes out at the newspaper over alleged paternity mess report

He has accepted one, and confirmed he's expecting another one, why would the same person now deny a 3rd one if he truly is the father? Anyway, read Punch's report after the cut...
Ayotomide alleged the pop singer had abandoned her and the baby and has refused to take up the responsibility of “taking care of our child.” Labinjo alleged she met Davido at a night club in Ibadan in February 2013 where he approached her and spoke glowingly of her beauty. She alleged they ended up sleeping in a hotel that same night.
She also alleged that a month later, Davido visited Ibadan again for Gbenga Adeyinka’s Easter show and they hooked up again for a night out and slept together at a hotel in the upscale Iyaganku area of the city. According to her, communication between them was intact until she told him that she was pregnant at the end of March 2013.
Labinjo said, “In February 2013, I met Davido at a club in Ibadan and he approached me and said he liked me. We became friends and got along. He only came to have a good time then. We left the club in his Range Rover Sports for a hotel around Challenge in Ibadan where we slept together. I left him there the following morning. Before then, I had no boyfriend so I was not used to going out but my friend invited me to the club that night. “We only met twice in Ibadan and we slept together on both occasions. The third time I would see him again was when I and my mother went to his house in Lagos more than a year after the birth of the baby. He preferred to call me Enitan because that is my other name.
"When I told him I was pregnant at the end of March 2013, he said I should keep it but the following morning, he blocked me from his Blackberry Messenger list. I could not reach him throughout the period I was pregnant. On each of the days we met in Ibadan, he had a police and three body guards with him. “On the day the baby girl was being named, he added me again on his BBM and I sent him her pictures. He asked me what I wanted and I told him that he should take up the responsibility of the child. But he blocked me from his contact list again the next morning.
We named the baby Aanuoluwapo but he preferred to call her Vero and anytime I asked for anything, he would embarrass me. READ: Ayotominde’s child not mine – Davido “My mother was furious about his attitude so she wrote a letter to his father but he did not reply until our lawyer, the late Bamidele Aiku, wrote to him. That was when his father arranged for a DNA test and we went to Lagos for the test.”
But then, a copy of the test carried out at Clina-Lancet Laboratories, Babatunde Jose Street, Victoria Island, Lagos on September 2, 2014, showed that Davido was ‘excluded’ from being the biological father of the child. However, Labinjo disputed the result.
According to her, she alleged she saw Davido giving a ‘big’ envelope containing lots of money to one Alex Sogbola who conducted the test when she entered his office, alleging that the technologist was induced or compromised. Backing her daughter’s allegations, Labinjo’s mother, Ropo, said she went to Lagos with her daughter to see Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke, in respect of the DNA test.
According to her, the meeting was arranged after series of attempts to meet Adeleke and following the involvement of her family lawyer. She added that her husband, a professor of sociology at the University of Ibadan, died 16 years ago, leaving her and two children behind. She said, “I wrote a letter to Davido’s father but there was no reply until our lawyer wrote to him.
When he called me, I explained what happened between my daughter and his son and he arranged for the DNA. He said his son told him that he did not know my daughter. “He later sent his driver to Ibadan to bring us to Lagos for the test. After meeting him, he told the driver to take us to Davido’s house. We met him and his brother Wale, his cousins B.Red and Shina. Shina told him he would not be a party to this (paternity tussle).
"From there, we went to a hospital, Davido was in another car. I was suspicious of the whole set up because there was no indication that the facility could handle DNA test. My daughter was called upstairs with Davido and the child. My daughter was left outside a door but out of curiosity, she opened the door and saw Davido giving lots of money to the doctor after his father had already paid for the DNA test.
"Davido and the baby’s blood samples were only taken so I asked the doctor why he did not take that of my daughter because Davido’s father had told me that he paid for the three people at N65,000 each. They asked us to come back after two weeks but the result came out after seven days. Davido’s father sent a car to bring us to Lagos again for the result. Davido had left the country then.
The result showed that Davido was not the father but my findings after that showed that only blood test was carried out and not DNA test.”Read the rest of the story on Punch
7 comments:
Lol. Atleast my bro 2Baba had d dignity of not denying any of his.
I doubted Punch's claims before, but after reading the details i this post, I think Davido is lying. But damn! Don't these celebrities use condoms at all? And the girls sef.
Hian!
... Merited happiness
DAVIDO YOU ARE A YOUNG FINANCIALLY BLESSED AND PROMISING CHILD PLEASE TRY AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE TO CONTROL YOUR SEXUAL URGE KNOWING THAT LOT OF GIRLS WILL TAKE ADVANTAGE OF YOU IF YOU CANNOT CONTROL IT THEN GET MARRIED THE EARLIER THE BETTER AND GET YOUR WIFE PREGNANT EVERY 9 MONTHS IF YOU LIKE AT LEAST YOU WILL HAVE REST OF MIND.
No decent cultured boy speaks in that manner !
His problem.
Its a paternity test. They don't need ur daughter's blood sample madam. Google is ur friend. And so ur daughter went to club and end up in d bed of total stranger same night. Kudos to u and ur daughter ooo.
Too bad for Davido!
