Five dead as helicopter crashes into TV tower in Istanbul (Videos/Photos)

The helicopter took off from Itsanbul's Ataturk Airport at 11:16 a.m. and crashed five minutes later in Istanbul's Buyukcekmece district.
The chopper slammed into the tower before crashing on the highway which has now been blocked off. Wreckage can be seen strewn across the highway, including a wrecked Mitsubishi car which was crushed by the helicopter.
Video footage taken by someone in a car near the crash site showed thick black smoke rising from the scene. The names of the Russian victims were given as Aleksandır Vanin, Igor Kochergin, Luidmina Churova and Elena Badraga. They were reportedly travelling with Salim Özen, CEO of Vitra Russia, a company that produce building materials.
Below is the video and more photos.
VIDEO Crash site of Sikorsky S-76C++ helicopter (TC-HEZ) accident in Istanbul, Turkey. At least 5 reported killed. pic.twitter.com/SH0iVIriFX— Air Disasters (@AirCrashMayday) 10 March 2017
