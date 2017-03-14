FirstBank offers digital savvy offerings at Social Media Week Lagos 2017

The 2017 Social Media Week Lagos which began on Monday, February 27th 2017 and ended on Friday 3rd March took place at Landmark event centre, Victoria Island Lagos, Nigeria. The week-long conference themed “The [new] Language of Technology: The Future of Communication in Africa,” explored how technology is creating a “new language” and way of communicating and what it means for the future of communication in Africa.
Opening presentation for day one was done by the Chief Product Officer, Facebook- Chris Cox and opened our minds to all the possibilities that virtually reality presents for industries across the world. Did you know that you can now receive and pay money via Facebook Messenger? Also, Head Digital Banking- Folashade Femi-Lawal, who was on ground to engage with potential partners in the digital sphere and ensure that our digital geeks were available to sign up existing and potential customers on FirstMobile& USSD Banking
On Day 3 of #FirstBankAtSMW, students of Caro Favored secondary school Ajegunle, who are also members of Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN), presented their innovative digital product on Stage 15. The product was designed, produced and sold by them.They were sponsored by FirstBank to the regional competition in Zimbabwe, where they won
In the last few years, FirstBank has rolled out some banking and lifestyle digital offerings such as USSD banking service - *894#, online and mobile applications to boost convenience and ease of banking for its customers as they are enabled to engage in banking transactions from the comfort of their homes with the FirstMobile app. With FirstMobile app, customers can conveniently pay bills, buy airtime and do money transfers of up to N500,000 (Five hundred thousand naira to any banks without the need for a token and up to a daily limit of 1million naira using their mobile phones anywhere, anytime.
FirstBank has over the years led an innovative drive in financial technology and has also been an exponent of lifestyle banking. Please visit the FirstBank exhibition stand for a personalized experience of our digital offerings.
