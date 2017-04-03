 First black woman to publish a novel in South Africa dies at 83 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 4 March 2017

First black woman to publish a novel in South Africa dies at 83

South African legendary novelist, Miriam Tlali has died at the age of 83. The author, who is the first black South African to publish a novel, and played critical roles during the liberation struggle by telling a true South African story in her novels, died on Friday,  February 24, 2017.
Her debut novel‚ 'Muriel at Metropolitan'‚ was published in 1975. In a statement by President Jacob Zuma, he extended his condolences, saying:
'She will be remembered for her outstanding literary work which earned her several accolades and honours including the Order of Ikhamanga which was bestowed on her for her excellent intellectual achievements and contribution to the development of literature in South Africa. We wish to convey our deepest condolences to her family‚ relatives and all in the arts and culture industry. May her soul rest in peace,' he said.
Posted by at 3/04/2017 04:03:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts