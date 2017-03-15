 Find your perfect US University | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 15 March 2017

Find your perfect US University

 Attend INTO US study seminar Lagos. INTO has helped over 15,000 international students study at US universities. Now, the opportunity is yours:
Why INTO:

• Exciting study locations in the best US cities and college towns 
• Choose from 8 top-rated universities and 1,300+ degrees 
• Fast and guaranteed progression for successful Pathway students
• Personalized support to help you adapt to university life 

Bachelor’s | Master’s | Doctorate

Attend the INTO US Study Seminar in Lagos and meet with Recruitment Director for North America – Jeffrey Bialy at:
Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island Lagos,
6:00pm – 8:00pm, Thursday 16th March, 2017.

Don’t miss this opportunity to get into your Dream US University.

Click here to Register for Free https://goo.gl/NiA4WJ

