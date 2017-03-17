Finally, a platform with a standard we all can trust www.apexfund.me

This is a sponsored post...Not endorsed by LIB.
Apexfund Me has the most advanced and stable build of the Peer to Peer Donation Application
So Join Millions of Participants in Local Currency and Bitcoin
Local Currency: NGN (Nigerian Naira) GHS (Ghanian Cedi) KES (Kenyan Shilling) ZAR (South African Rand).
HOW DOES IT WORK
Give APEX in Three Categories for Nigeria Only and Earn:
30% Interest in 10 Days - Donation Cap from NGN 10,000 to NGN 2,000,000
100% Interest in 20 Days - Donation Cap from NGN 20,000 to NGN 2,000,000
150% Interest in 30 Days - Donation Cap from NGN 30,000 to NGN 2,000,000
Give APEX in One Category for Ghana Only and Earn:
100% Interest in 20 Days - Donation Cap from GHS 500 to GHS 500,000
Give APEX in One Category for Kenya Only and Earn:
100% Interest in 20 Days - Donation Cap from KES 500 to KES 500,000
Give APEX in One Category for Ghana Only and Earn:
100% Interest in 20 Days - Donation Cap from ZAR 500 to GHS 500,000
BITCOIN
World Wide Participation - Our Bitcoin Investment Structure Features no boarder boundaries
Give APEX in One Category for Global Participation and Earn:
100% Interest in 20 Days - Donation Cap from BTC $100 to BTC $10,000
PLAY APEXLOTTO with your Transaction Code.
APEXLOTTO Gives you the opportunity to earn bogus with the most little of investment.
Submit your APEX Transaction Code after every successful Transaction with 0.01 BTC
www.apexlotto.com
APEXRAFFLE
PLAY APEXRAFFLE with BTC 0.01 Bitcoin
By Submitting your REFCODE to Provided QR Code or BTC Wallet ID
1G1kvmNUZKvGhqmnmc4TgP6spsuVfZ
DWeX
Your REFCODE should look like this (REF123456)
Use REFCODE as Remark during Payment
Remember that only Valid REFCODE submitted will be used in Raffles at the end of every Week.
Multiple Submissions Allowed
Wallet ID: 1G1kvmNUZKvGhqmnmc4TgP6spsuVfZ
DWeX
REWARDS
Stand a Chance to Win
- Exotic Mobile Phones
- Exotic Cars
- Exotic Power Bikes
- Cash Prizes to a tune of $10,000 Weekly.
Watch out on our Facebook Page and Youtube Channel for Winners and Testimonies
5 GENERATION LEVEL REFERRAL BONUSES (PROMO)
LEVEL 1 - 5%
LEVEL 2 - 4%
LEVEL 3 - 3%
LEVEL 4 - 2%
LEVEL 5 - 1%
JOIN THE TRAIN LETS CREATE THE BIGGEST HUB FOR PEER DONATIONS.
USE: “Help” as sponsor if you don’t have any..
Apexfund Me is a relative alliance of trusted socio donor financial experts. As seen in our design, an expression of class and style.
Apexfund Me has the most advanced and stable build of the Peer to Peer Donation Application
So Join Millions of Participants in Local Currency and Bitcoin
Local Currency: NGN (Nigerian Naira) GHS (Ghanian Cedi) KES (Kenyan Shilling) ZAR (South African Rand).
HOW DOES IT WORK
Give APEX in Three Categories for Nigeria Only and Earn:
30% Interest in 10 Days - Donation Cap from NGN 10,000 to NGN 2,000,000
100% Interest in 20 Days - Donation Cap from NGN 20,000 to NGN 2,000,000
150% Interest in 30 Days - Donation Cap from NGN 30,000 to NGN 2,000,000
Give APEX in One Category for Ghana Only and Earn:
100% Interest in 20 Days - Donation Cap from GHS 500 to GHS 500,000
Give APEX in One Category for Kenya Only and Earn:
100% Interest in 20 Days - Donation Cap from KES 500 to KES 500,000
Give APEX in One Category for Ghana Only and Earn:
100% Interest in 20 Days - Donation Cap from ZAR 500 to GHS 500,000
BITCOIN
World Wide Participation - Our Bitcoin Investment Structure Features no boarder boundaries
Give APEX in One Category for Global Participation and Earn:
100% Interest in 20 Days - Donation Cap from BTC $100 to BTC $10,000
PLAY APEXLOTTO with your Transaction Code.
APEXLOTTO Gives you the opportunity to earn bogus with the most little of investment.
Submit your APEX Transaction Code after every successful Transaction with 0.01 BTC
www.apexlotto.com
APEXRAFFLE
PLAY APEXRAFFLE with BTC 0.01 Bitcoin
By Submitting your REFCODE to Provided QR Code or BTC Wallet ID
1G1kvmNUZKvGhqmnmc4TgP6spsuVfZ
Your REFCODE should look like this (REF123456)
Use REFCODE as Remark during Payment
Remember that only Valid REFCODE submitted will be used in Raffles at the end of every Week.
Multiple Submissions Allowed
Wallet ID: 1G1kvmNUZKvGhqmnmc4TgP6spsuVfZ
REWARDS
Stand a Chance to Win
- Exotic Mobile Phones
- Exotic Cars
- Exotic Power Bikes
- Cash Prizes to a tune of $10,000 Weekly.
Watch out on our Facebook Page and Youtube Channel for Winners and Testimonies
5 GENERATION LEVEL REFERRAL BONUSES (PROMO)
LEVEL 1 - 5%
LEVEL 2 - 4%
LEVEL 3 - 3%
LEVEL 4 - 2%
LEVEL 5 - 1%
JOIN THE TRAIN LETS CREATE THE BIGGEST HUB FOR PEER DONATIONS.
7 comments:
Thieves.please do not be their victim.is a scam.
But linda I can see that your don't charge them big money.Give them better bill and lets see whether they will coming up with all these none sense.
Anyone who still does money doubling magic, I consider fools.
Thieves everywhere....
This is another MMM ponzi scheme scam!
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Get a Bigger Penis Using Penis Exercises That Works at www.PenisEnlargementGym.com
Nde 419. My people make una run for una life. Please don't participate the are thieves.
Nyz advert, nyz setting. Any whatsapp or telegragh group? Nocome collect our money run ater two weeks.
Another one
... Merited happiness
Post a Comment