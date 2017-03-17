 Finally, a platform with a standard we all can trust www.apexfund.me | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 17 March 2017

Finally, a platform with a standard we all can trust www.apexfund.me

This is a sponsored post...Not endorsed by LIB.
USE: “Help” as sponsor if you don’t have any..
Apexfund Me is a relative alliance of trusted socio donor financial experts. As seen in our design, an expression of class and style.

Apexfund Me has the most advanced and stable build of the Peer to Peer Donation Application

So Join Millions of Participants in Local Currency and Bitcoin

Local Currency: NGN (Nigerian Naira) GHS (Ghanian Cedi) KES (Kenyan Shilling) ZAR (South African Rand).


HOW DOES IT WORK

Give APEX in Three Categories for Nigeria Only and Earn:
30% Interest in 10 Days - Donation Cap from NGN 10,000 to NGN 2,000,000
100% Interest in 20 Days - Donation Cap from NGN 20,000 to NGN 2,000,000
150% Interest in 30 Days - Donation Cap from NGN 30,000 to NGN 2,000,000

Give APEX in One Category for Ghana Only and Earn:
100% Interest in 20 Days - Donation Cap from GHS 500 to GHS 500,000

Give APEX in One Category for Kenya Only and Earn:
100% Interest in 20 Days - Donation Cap from KES 500 to KES 500,000

Give APEX in One Category for Ghana Only and Earn:
100% Interest in 20 Days - Donation Cap from ZAR 500 to GHS 500,000


BITCOIN
World Wide Participation - Our Bitcoin Investment Structure Features no boarder boundaries

Give APEX in One Category for Global Participation and Earn:
100% Interest in 20 Days - Donation Cap from BTC $100 to BTC $10,000

PLAY APEXLOTTO with your Transaction Code.
APEXLOTTO Gives you the opportunity to earn bogus with the most little of investment.
Submit your APEX Transaction Code after every successful Transaction with 0.01 BTC
www.apexlotto.com

APEXRAFFLE
PLAY APEXRAFFLE with BTC 0.01 Bitcoin
By Submitting your REFCODE to Provided QR Code or BTC Wallet ID
1G1kvmNUZKvGhqmnmc4TgP6spsuVfZDWeX

Your REFCODE should look like this (REF123456)
Use REFCODE as Remark during Payment
Remember that only Valid REFCODE submitted will be used in Raffles at the end of every Week.
Multiple Submissions Allowed

Wallet ID: 1G1kvmNUZKvGhqmnmc4TgP6spsuVfZDWeX

REWARDS
Stand a Chance to Win
- Exotic Mobile Phones
- Exotic Cars
- Exotic Power Bikes
- Cash Prizes to a tune of $10,000 Weekly.

Watch out on our Facebook Page and Youtube Channel for Winners and Testimonies


5 GENERATION LEVEL REFERRAL BONUSES (PROMO)

LEVEL 1 - 5%
LEVEL 2 - 4%
LEVEL 3 - 3%
LEVEL 4 - 2%
LEVEL 5 - 1%

JOIN THE TRAIN LETS CREATE THE BIGGEST HUB FOR PEER DONATIONS.
Posted by at 3/17/2017 09:44:00 am

7 comments:

Anonymous said...

Thieves.please do not be their victim.is a scam.
But linda I can see that your don't charge them big money.Give them better bill and lets see whether they will coming up with all these none sense.

17 March 2017 at 09:51
Anonymous said...

Anyone who still does money doubling magic, I consider fools.

17 March 2017 at 10:04
Ify for linda said...

Thieves everywhere....

17 March 2017 at 10:14
Tayo said...

This is another MMM ponzi scheme scam!
Get a Bigger Penis Using Penis Exercises That Works at www.PenisEnlargementGym.com

17 March 2017 at 10:16
Anonymous said...

Nde 419. My people make una run for una life. Please don't participate the are thieves.

17 March 2017 at 10:16
Anonymous said...

Nyz advert, nyz setting. Any whatsapp or telegragh group? Nocome collect our money run ater two weeks.

17 March 2017 at 10:17
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Another one


... Merited happiness

17 March 2017 at 10:17

