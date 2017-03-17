 FG investigates allegations of harmful composition of Coca-Cola and Fanta produced in Nigeria | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 17 March 2017

FG investigates allegations of harmful composition of Coca-Cola and Fanta produced in Nigeria

Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has set up a panel that will investigate allegations of improper constituents and compositions of the Coca-Cola and Fanta products made in Nigeria by the Nigeria Bottling Company.

Recall that a court in Lagos last week ordered NAFDAC to warn Nigerians against taking Coca Cola and Fanta with Vitamin C as the substances used in the production of the soft drinks in Nigeria are harmful to the body when taken along with Vitamin C (Read here)



A Nigerian businessman had a running with health workers in the UK in 2007 after he imported cans of soft drinks made in Nigeria and was informed that the constituents of the soft drinks were hazardous to humans as it had  excessive levels of Sunset Yellow and Benzoic Acid. See more of the Health Ministers reaction as shared via his twitter handle after the cut..

 
PLEASE YOU GUYS SHOULD DO THE NEEDFUL OUR HEALTH IS REALLY IMPORTANT

