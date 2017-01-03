FG completes repair works on Abuja-Kaduna highway In preparation for closure of Abuja airport

The federal government has completed the repair works on Abuja-Kaduna highway in preparation for the closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.
According to a statement which was released by the Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola who was represented by Director, Federal Highways, Construction and Rehabilitation, Yemi Oguntominiyi, inaugurated the completed 330 kilometer road network on Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
The statement which was signed by Deputy Director for Information, Ministry of Works and Housing,Theodore Ogaziechi, revealed that Mr Fashola is satisfied with the job done by contractors, Messer's CGC Nigeria and was worth slightly above N1 billion.
The statement which was signed by Deputy Director for Information, Ministry of Works and Housing,Theodore Ogaziechi, revealed that Mr Fashola is satisfied with the job done by contractors, Messer's CGC Nigeria and was worth slightly above N1 billion.
Fashola also urged his counterpart, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika to endeavour that the repair works on the Abuja works is done within the stipulated 6 weeks which is scheduled to start on March 8, 2017.
4 comments:
ok\
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
GOD BLESS GOODLUCK EBELE JONATHAN FOR THIS
Ok
Well done guy's
Post a Comment