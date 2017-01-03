 FG completes repair works on Abuja-Kaduna highway In preparation for closure of Abuja airport | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 1 March 2017

FG completes repair works on Abuja-Kaduna highway In preparation for closure of Abuja airport

 
The federal government has completed the repair works on Abuja-Kaduna highway in preparation for the closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja. 
According to a statement which was released by the Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola who was represented by Director, Federal Highways, Construction and Rehabilitation, Yemi Oguntominiyi, inaugurated the  completed 330 kilometer road network on Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
The statement which was signed by Deputy Director for Information, Ministry of Works and Housing,Theodore Ogaziechi, revealed that Mr Fashola is satisfied with the job done by contractors, Messer's CGC Nigeria and was worth slightly above N1 billion. 
 
Fashola also urged his counterpart, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika to endeavour that the repair works on the Abuja works is done within the stipulated 6 weeks which is scheduled to start on March 8, 2017.


 
Posted by at 3/01/2017 02:19:00 pm

4 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

ok\
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

1 March 2017 at 14:28
OSINANL said...

GOD BLESS GOODLUCK EBELE JONATHAN FOR THIS

1 March 2017 at 14:28
MUFC said...

Ok

1 March 2017 at 14:42
Anonymous said...

Well done guy's

1 March 2017 at 14:50

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts