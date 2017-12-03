Female student loses sight after her teacher's cane lands on her right eye

Her Uncle, Sani Abubakar, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust s aid
"Raliya was late for school that faithful day, 23rd February, 2017 and the teacher, Moses Aura asked her and many others to kneel down and wait for him. When he came back, he started beating her and the cane hit her right eye. She was rushed to the National Eye Center, Kaduna, unfortunately, they said the water in the eye had drained out and there was nothing they could do to salvage the eye”.
5 comments:
Wickedness
Get Free Browsing Cheats For Both Android and PC on all Networks @ Entclass.com
congrats teacher Moses on your new wife.
Wicked teacher!!!
Have been able to acquire a land and started my building out of selling Cryotocurency, don't neglect opportunities, order for bitcoin and TBC available at 480/$ and 100k for 100tbc respectively, whatsapp or call me on 09024360475
d man is dead meat...d parents must ensure he spends life in jail.
haba wot injustice...teachers mowadays must undergo psychological evaluation before employment be it govt or private haba..
wot kind of frustration is ds...just cos she was late not dat she even dis somethg bad..am just too angry for words and sad at same time .
Post a Comment