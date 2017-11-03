Federal judge refuses to stop the new revised Trump travel ban

Washington state and the state of Minnesota had challenged Trump's initial executive order issued in January, which ordered restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries and stopped refugees from entering the U.S. Seattle U.S. District Court Judge James Robart issued a temporary restraining order against the first policy last month.
Trump's legal team tried to overturn the ban but were unsuccessful.
So on Monday, Trump issued a narrower version of the ban and removed Iraq from the list, leaving the other 6 countries, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen are still on the list.
However, six states in the US challenged the new order asking for its implementation to be halted.
The state of Hawaii filed suit, arguing the new federal order will harm Muslims living in the Pacific Island state. Five other states have banded together in a combined challenge to the latest order from Trump. Then Washington, Oregon, Minnesota, Massachusetts and New York joined in the legal action.
However, the same Seattle U.S. District Court Judge, James Robart who issued the restraining order to the first order last month, on Friday, declined to apply his first order to the new ban.
