F*ck you If you don’t rate Shatta Wale – Burna Boy blast the singer's critics

Burna Boy has lashed out at the critics of Shatta Wale, one of his best friends and favourite artiste. In recent weeks, the Ghanaian singer has been really criticized from all angles for his controversial attitude, and Burna Boy, who had just collaborated with the dancehall singer jumped to his defence on Twitter. He wrote:
'Apart from the fact that Shatta Wale is one of my best friends. He is my favorite f*cking artiste. So f*ck you if you don’t rate him'. he wrote on twitter.
