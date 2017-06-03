FBI Director urges Justice Dept. to reject Donald Trump’s wiretapping claim

Comey said that the claim is false and must be corrected, because Trump has no evidence to back it up and it insinuates that the F.B.I. broke the law, but the department has not responded to Comey's request yet.
Comey refuting Trump’s claim shows a remarkable rebuke of a sitting president, putting the nation’s top law enforcement officials in the position of questioning the truthfulness of the leader of the free world.
Comey is understandably worried about the potential attacks on F.B.I.'s credibility if it's proven that indeed they wire tapped Trump Towers.
