Fayose distributes Cash, portions of rice to Ekiti state residents (photos)
In continuation of his 'stomach infrastructure progrmme', Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose and his aides, distributed portions of Rice and some moeny to some residents of the state at Nova road, Ado Ekiti Wednesday. More photos after the cut..
3 comments:
Chaii....Ekiti people don suffer...see crowd cause of #200..
This just plain sad!! Rice that is not more than 8cups, how long do you thing that will last a family,days?week or a month.. Distributing and feel proud like it your personal money and not the peoples.. I guess people are seriously starving in Ekiti and Nigeria as a whole.if I have a tradecraft or job that fetch me 50k monthly,will there be need to queue and listen to boring speech of politicians with godlike complex,all because of cups of rice and 2k?
You are not doing them any favours,create jobs,empower the people so that there be need for distributing cups of rice.. This type of local showoff can and will only in work in Ekiti not here...
Even if dis is eyes service, atleast this one is still better. We have been waiting for d N5000 Buhari promised and we neva see am. Period
