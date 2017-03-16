Dis is exactly Wat I witnessed just now along enugu - Onitsha express way... Before I decided to travel I just had a conviction in my heart not to enter eastern mass transit... nd I decided to travel with sienna...nd wen we got to Ugwu onyama... Dis was what we saw...it just got me thinking... #blessyoujahMore photos and the video below..
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Thursday, 16 March 2017
Fatal accident along Ugwu Onyeama, Enugu state leaves many injured (video)
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 3/16/2017 01:14:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
2 comments:
Chai! So sad.
This Enugu state really need prayer accident all the time,pls someone should me what's in that state
Post a Comment