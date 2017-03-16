 Fatal accident along Ugwu Onyeama, Enugu state leaves many injured (video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 16 March 2017

Fatal accident along Ugwu Onyeama, Enugu state leaves many injured (video)

An Eastern Mass bus travelling to Enugu state from Anambra state was involved in a fatal accident along the dreaded Uguwu Onyeama leaving many seriously injured. According to Facebook user, Emmanuel Okoye who shared the story he wrote;

Dis is exactly Wat I witnessed just now along enugu - Onitsha express way... Before I decided to travel I just had a conviction in my heart not to enter eastern mass transit... nd I decided to travel with sienna...nd wen we got to Ugwu onyama... Dis was what we saw...it just got me thinking... #blessyoujah 
More photos and the video below..




Chai! So sad.

This Enugu state really need prayer accident all the time,pls someone should me what's in that state

