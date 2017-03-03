 Facts you need to know about the new mobile electricity service powered by MTN | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 3 March 2017

Facts you need to know about the new mobile electricity service powered by MTN

Recently, MTN Nigeria launched a new initiative to help ease power issues in the country. The company partnered with global solar experts, Lumos, to introduce an innovativealternative source of power supply to homes and small business owners. 

The initiative is undoubtedly a welcome development and here are some facts you should know about it...

 

·         Lumos‘power stations in a box’ is a new type of solar panel and indoor unit that allows customers purchase electricity as a service provided on demand using their MTN lines.

·         Unlike Inverters that requires regular charging, the LumosMobile Electricity unit relies on solar energyand daily subscriptions from an MTN line to function.

·         The LumosMobileElectricityServiceprovidesupto 80wattswhich can conveniently power household items like a small television set, radio, fan, PC or laptop, hair clippers, mobile phones, and 4 powerful LED lights strong enough to light a room for 5-6 hours.

·         The Mobile Electricity device comeswitha converter that changes the power type from DC to AC to enable users plug in highlighted appliances without causing damage.

·         It saves you money. Withthe LumosMobile Electricity Service,you won’t spendafortuneonfuelor dieselfor generators.

·         Themobile electricity is completely noiselessunlike generator sets.

·         It is eco-friendly. Withtheunit, no more worries about toxic fumes that arehazardoustohumanhealth.

·         Thedevicealsofreesyoufromtheannoying estimated bills that alwaysmakes you feel swindled

·         It is easy to set up and operate.

·         With a minimum of N200 naira daily subscription from an MTN line, you are guaranteed 24/7 uninterrupted power supplyfromtheunit.

·         It is affordable and readily available at all MTN walk-In-Centres across Nigeria.

Soifyouarestillthinkingabouthowtoguarantee 24/7 electricity inyourhomeorsmallbusiness, it’stimetostepuptothegame-changer.

WelcometotheworldofLumosMobileElectricityService powered by MTN.
