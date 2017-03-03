Facts you need to know about the new mobile electricity service powered by MTN

The initiative is undoubtedly a welcome development and here are some facts you should know about it...
· Lumos‘power stations in a box’ is a new type of solar panel and indoor unit that allows customers purchase electricity as a service provided on demand using their MTN lines.
· Unlike Inverters that requires regular charging, the LumosMobile Electricity unit relies on solar energyand daily subscriptions from an MTN line to function.
· The LumosMobileElectricityServiceprovidesupto 80wattswhich can conveniently power household items like a small television set, radio, fan, PC or laptop, hair clippers, mobile phones, and 4 powerful LED lights strong enough to light a room for 5-6 hours.
· The Mobile Electricity device comeswitha converter that changes the power type from DC to AC to enable users plug in highlighted appliances without causing damage.
· It saves you money. Withthe LumosMobile Electricity Service,you won’t spendafortuneonfuelor dieselfor generators.
· Themobile electricity is completely noiselessunlike generator sets.
· It is eco-friendly. Withtheunit, no more worries about toxic fumes that arehazardoustohumanhealth.
· Thedevicealsofreesyoufromtheannoying estimated bills that alwaysmakes you feel swindled
· It is easy to set up and operate.
· With a minimum of N200 naira daily subscription from an MTN line, you are guaranteed 24/7 uninterrupted power supplyfromtheunit.
· It is affordable and readily available at all MTN walk-In-Centres across Nigeria.
Soifyouarestillthinkingabouthowtoguarantee 24/7 electricity inyourhomeorsmallbusiness, it’stimetostepuptothegame-changer.
