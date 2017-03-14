Extremely graphic video of male circumcision being carried out in a country in Africa

A very graphic video circulating online shows how a certain tribe in a country in Africa performs circumcision on boys to mark their passage from boyhood to manhood. In the disturbing video, the priest who performs the procedure can be seen hacking at the foreskin of the penis with an object until it comes off, while the boys scream in pain.
With the way it's done, it's very easy for the boy's penis to be mistakenly removed together with the foreskin. This is, however, rare in the tribe, especially because there is a law that states that any priest who mistakenly cuts off a child's penis is immediately put to death, no exceptions.
