Experience the rush, fun, glitz and glamour all in the Cussons Baby Moments 4 competition

It gives us greatpleasure to announce that after three (3) successful editions, the Cussons Baby Moments Competition is back bigger and better with a4th edition which launched in February and has received thousands of entries of beautiful babies from proud parents keen to show off their little ones! The competition aims to reiterate our brand promise of creating beautiful moments with your baby as you grow together.
This year’s edition is open to babies within the age of 0 and 24 months. A winner will emerge as Cussons Baby of the Year 2017 through a combination of public voting stagesand independent judges’ selection stages.
Only 2 weeks left to submit your entry, the steps to enter are as easy as 1, 2, 3...
1. Buy any Cussons Baby product.
2. Take a picture of your baby with theCussons Baby product.
3. Visit>>https://goo.gl/elorrS to fill in the required details and upload the picture.
Nowhere’s the interesting part...
The winner will cart away a WHOOPING sum of N1million and a year’s free supply of Cussons Baby Products while the 1st and 2nd runners-ups will be going home with N500, 000 and N250, 000 respectively with other exciting prizes.
So don’t just hang that picture on a wall, share it with the world and let your little one hit the spotlight this season.
This is it, the very MOMENT you have been waiting for. Follow the conversation now on
Cussons Baby…Growing Together Naturally
ok
Am in..
Abeg whu they epp
