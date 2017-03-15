 Experience the rush, fun, glitz and glamour all in the Cussons Baby Moments 4 competition | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 15 March 2017

Experience the rush, fun, glitz and glamour all in the Cussons Baby Moments 4 competition

 
Today, we relive the moments of little kings and queens who have taken the centre-stage; from Daniel Uwadia, Morireoluwa Modesire Davids to Oritsejolomisan Nina Grant and many other babies shinning all the way to stardom!


It gives us greatpleasure to announce that after three (3) successful editions, the Cussons Baby Moments Competition is back bigger and better with a4th edition which launched in February and has received thousands of entries of beautiful babies from proud parents keen to show off their little ones! The competition aims to reiterate our brand promise of creating beautiful moments with your baby as you grow together.

This year’s edition is open to babies within the age of 0 and 24 months. A winner will emerge as Cussons Baby of the Year 2017 through a combination of public voting stagesand independent judges’ selection stages.

Only 2 weeks left to submit your entry, the steps to enter are as easy as 1, 2, 3...
1. Buy any Cussons Baby product.
2. Take a picture of your baby with theCussons Baby product.
3. Visit>>https://goo.gl/elorrS to fill in the required details and upload the picture.

Nowhere’s the interesting part...

The winner will cart away a WHOOPING sum of N1million and a year’s free supply of Cussons Baby Products while the 1st and 2nd runners-ups will be going home with N500, 000 and N250, 000 respectively with other exciting prizes.

So don’t just hang that picture on a wall, share it with the world and let your little one hit the spotlight this season.  

This is it, the very MOMENT you have been waiting for. Follow the conversation now on
Facebook and Instagram or find more information about the contest here.

Cussons Baby…Growing Together Naturally
3 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

ok

15 March 2017 at 15:04
Anonymous said...

Am in..

15 March 2017 at 15:15
Anonymous said...

Abeg whu they epp

15 March 2017 at 15:17

