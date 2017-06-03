Exclusive update: Police renders Apostle Suleman's alleged sidechic, Stephanie Otobo incommunicado- Festus Keyamo

Festus Keyamo says his client, Stephanie Otobo, Apostle Suleman's alleged sidechic, has been rendered incommunicado, after the news broke of her alleged affair with the pastor. Speaking exclusively with LIB today, Keyamo said Suleman is a liar for saying Stephanie was a stripper and that he sent her money just to help her stop prostitution.
He alleged that Stephanie was given something to drink to terminate her pregnancy. According to Keyamo, Stephanie has been taken to an unknown destination and might be forced to retract her statement...
"As I speak with you, this morning they have gotten so angry that the media carried the story. They have kept her incommunicado. They drove my lawyers from her this morning. They have taken her to an unknown destination. We just hope they don't kill her just to protect the so called man of God.
There are so many women who have been abused by this so called men of God. They are paying the media here and there just to bury the story. As I speak with you now, my lawyers cannot get access to her. I am in Abuja right now. They have kept her incommunicado and we shall issue a statement to this effect soon"he said
Speaking further, Keyamo said she is currently at Alagbon with the police. Asked if she can provide a pregnancy test result to show that she was indeed pregnant, he said
"She lost the pregnancy. They gave her a substance to drink and she bled everything out. Google her. She is a big lady in Canada. She is a singer and an artiste. She is not an easy person. All these attempts to paint her as a prostitute is a lie. She has a stage name. This girl is a well known girl in Canada. They are not around. She has a budding career who is trying to make something of herself before this man of God tried to mess her up now. Whatever it is, we will release a statement. She is ready for this battle and we are ready as well. I think they want to force her to retract her statement and force her to say something else and that is why they have kept her incommunicado".
Asked to react to insinuations that the allegations might be a ploy from some people who are not happy with Suleman for speaking out against herdsmen, Keyamo said.
"Is it propaganda that made him to be sending millions into her account? I am sure you have seen his press statement where he was abusing me. He said actually he was sending her money to encourage her to stop prostitution. So she is the only worshipper you have in the whole world to be sending millions into her account? Liar and Bastard!"he said
Asked if there are bank statements to prove Suleman was indeed transferring money into her account, Keyamo said "When she comes out of police custody, she would release those statement. He has admitted in his own statement that he was sending money to her. He knows he cannot deny that so that is why he admitted it. He said because she was a stripper and a prostitute. He was praying for her. Idiot"
First of all, blackmail is a civil offence. Secondly, what is apostle Johnson Suleiman trying so desperately to hide? Why pay the police to arrest and detain her?
Festus Kenyamo is a prostitute! Festus Kenyamo is a prostitute! Festus Kenyamo is a prostitute! He has no record of having won any landmark case. Just an image junkie and pimp, masquerading as a lawyer. Part time blackmailer. An extremely annoying individual.
Funny story.
Hmmm but wait ooo how come this is the only man who spike out against the unfair killing of Christian and now is being framed
Danny d boy in india
No be small thing.
This is Getting Messy and Messy ..
That Man is Shameless
I knew when he was saying inciting thing then that his hands are not clean...
Can U see a Yahoo Yahoo Pastor..
Freezer was right afterall...
They should allow the girl to a Lawyer and nothing must happen to that girl...
Useless Killers... A Man Of god indeed.
Story of life
Hmm man of god (not God o!).Trying to help her stop prostitution by giving her money..Got a lot of nicer souls in your church that probably needs money to eat...Spending congregation tithes & offering on prostitution reformation. Which of the gods sent you this Errand? Am sure it's not the father of Jesus..mog na wa
She is a foolish and senseless girl. Mumu of the highest order that is if the story is actually true
No matter how the whole drama unfolds, whether the legal luminary or the clergy is correct, after the whole seesaw the carrier will balance. We will read the truth when we reach the denouement.
The Aficionado
the girl might have slept with him , doesnt mean the police has d right to end her life because of what she claims . if that man is truly a man of God , God would judge him if he silences her . jus really sad how people use power to harass people . instead of the guy to settle amicably hes doing do me i do cus of his image , nd alot of people have spoken of his atrocities . God help us recognize real from fake oh
This apostle is dating some actresses o, Ruth Kadiri amd angela and co, he is not a man of God but I feel this girl is exaggerating the whole thing
wicked idiot! You had better #freethesidechic SULICKMAN! God does'nt sleep you this heartless thing. We knew all along that you fake pastors have become ubiquitious and taken over the nation like a virus but the truth is out now! There is no where to run! Nothing had better happen to that woman! Even if she retracts the statement! The whole world now knows what king of beast you are! Only the gullible ones will still follow you afterwards. I bet the next service in his church will comprise of mumbo jumbo cooked up from the bible to make the fool look innocenr. Nigerians better shine ya eye! SULICKMAN and the rest will be exposed soon enough! Wicked heartless bastards!
