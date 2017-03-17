 Exclusive photos of Africa's richest female footballer, Asisat Oshoala living the life in China | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 17 March 2017

Exclusive photos of Africa's richest female footballer, Asisat Oshoala living the life in China

Early this year, African women's player of the year Asisat Oshoala made the decision to swap English football club, Arsenal ladies for Chinese club Dalian Quanjian, a deal that not only shocked football observers but also effectively made her Africa's richest female footballer.

LIB has obtained exclusive photos that show her not only enjoying 'Chinese money' but she has acclimatized to life in China and is already learning the language and culture . More photos after the cut.







BONARIO NNAGS said...

Congrats to her.
She's a bag of talent.



17 March 2017 at 11:12
Onah Caleb said...

Good for her then.

17 March 2017 at 11:17
OSINANL said...

GOOD TO SEE

17 March 2017 at 11:17
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...awe can see my fellow Cameroonian Gaelle Enganamuit.go girls

17 March 2017 at 11:25
Oghenetega said...

Omolomo...
Na Money sure pass Jare..
Mk she make the kish..
I Like her Humility thou..
Kudos girl..

17 March 2017 at 11:26
