Exclusive photos of Africa's richest female footballer, Asisat Oshoala living the life in China

Early this year, African women's player of the year Asisat Oshoala made the decision to swap English football club, Arsenal ladies for Chinese club Dalian Quanjian, a deal that not only shocked football observers but also effectively made her Africa's richest female footballer.
LIB has obtained exclusive photos that show her not only enjoying 'Chinese money' but she has acclimatized to life in China and is already learning the language and culture .
More photos after the cut.
7 comments:
Congrats to her.
She's a bag of talent.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
FLEX YOUR MONEY
Good for her then.
GOOD TO SEE
Enter your comment...awe can see my fellow Cameroonian Gaelle Enganamuit.go girls
Omolomo...
Na Money sure pass Jare..
Mk she make the kish..
I Like her Humility thou..
Kudos girl..
Great..
