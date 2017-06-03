 Ex-Daily Times MD, Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba, dies in car accident on his way back from Obasanjo's birthday celebration | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 6 March 2017

Ex-Daily Times MD, Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba, dies in car accident on his way back from Obasanjo's birthday celebration

Ex-Daily Times MD and former biographer to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba, was killed in an auto crash along the Akure-Abuja express road on Sunday at about 6 p.m. as he was returning from Obasanjo's 80th birthday celebration. 

Onukaba, 57, who was a former governorship aspirant in Kogi state under the All Progressive Congress, APC, was reportedly on his way back to Abuja from Ogun state where the party had held when he was ambushed by armed bandits. As he made to escape from them he was reportedly hit by an oncoming vehicle. His body has been deposited at the State Specialist Hospital, Akure, from where it will be conveyed today to his hometown, Ihima, Okehi Local Government area of Kogi State for burial.

Before his death, Onukaba served Nigeria in various capacities. He was a veteran journalist and also the Senior Special Assistant on media to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. As stated earlier, he was also the biographer to Olusegun Obasanjo and the last Managing Director of Daily Times Nigeria.
He is survived by three children; two girls and a boy.
Posted by at 3/06/2017 03:55:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts