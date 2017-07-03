Ex-British army officer shot, killed in Kenya farm invasion

A former British Army officer-turned-rancher was shot and killed by invaders in central Kenya on Sunday, March 5, 2017, according to multiple sources. Tristan Voorspuy, who was majority shareholder and founder of Sosian Wildlife Conservancy, had returned from Tanzania on Saturday and the next day flew up to Sosian to inspect some of his lodges that were burnt down by armed herders.
Voorspuy, who rode there on horseback, was shot 118 miles north of Nairobi.
A helicopter flying overhead saw a horse that had been shot dead at 2pm. A tracker from the conservancy later found his body nearby.
However, police are yet to retrieve the body of the British rancher as the area is too dangerous.
