Etiwa celebrates International Women’s Day by empowering women through its technical vocational training

The 18 months apprenticeship programme is offered in both Electrical and Air-Conditioning trades as a way to impact industry relevant skills to the Nigerian youth. Saliently, the training centre empowers both male and female but emphacy is on the female apprentices because of today’s global event. Meanwhile, male apprentices are not equally left out in the training, as the duo consistently engage in on-site work placements.
We offer training in Electrical, Air-Conditioning, Block laying, Plastering and Health/Safety.
Situated in Lekki area of Lagos as a world-class vocational training organisation, we deliver high quality European standard training to corporate bodies, companies and individuals, practically designed to meet the challenges and needs of the Nigerian market. We ensure eighty (80) and twenty (20) percents trainings on practical and theory, respectively.
Incorporated in 2013, ETIWA’s mission has been to equip artisans and technicians with skills that meet global standards. Our clients include organisations within the building and construction industry. We offer facilities’ management and manufacturing. We have partnered with an international training company, Chevron Training Ltd., Ireland. We offer United Kingdom (UK) accredited courses from the European Registration Scheme (ERS) for Personnel Competence, Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) and Highfield Awarding Body of Compliance (HABC).
Etiwa is aware of the hurdles being faced by young women to break into technical fields and the construction industry, due to lack of available training, apprenticeship and work placement opportunities as well as discriminatory recruitment practices, hence, today’s global event addresses these issues by providing these opportunities and practically equipping female apprentices to stand up for themselves and indeed, thrive in a traditionally male dominated industry, which is in line with today’s event as it was originally called International Working Women’s Day.
Upon completion of the apprentices programs in our centre, the graduants are given work placements in well established companies which provide them with practical real life experiences, and a UK certificate of Competency is issued to them by the European Registration Scheme for Personnel Competency (ERS).
Etiwa’s first female apprentices, Rashidat Okoh and Fisayo Adewoyi carried out their work placement with VACC Technical Limited. They both worked on Oando Wings commercial project contracted to Cappa & D'Alberto and a residential project at Probyn site contracted to Julius Berger.
Presently, the centre is screening the next batch of young women for the 2017/2018 apprenticeship programme.
CONTACT:
ETIWA VOCATIONAL TRAINING
11, ENG. TORIOLA OYETUNJI STREET,
DESTINY HOMES ESTATE, ABIJO,
OFF LEKKI EPE EXPRESSWAY,
IBEJU-LEKKI, LAGOS
NIGERIA.
E-mail: info@etiwa.com
Website: www.etiwa.com
TEL.: +234 (0)700 123 ETIWA
234 (0)700 123 38492
Photos credit: Nique-Clew Media
