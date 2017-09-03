 Ethiopian Airline plane lands in Kaduna Airport | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 March 2017

Ethiopian Airline plane lands in Kaduna Airport

Ethiopian Airline flight landed at the Kaduna International Airport on Wednesday. The flight was received by a high powered FG delegation led by Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika. The pilot, Captain Alene, who flew the Boeing 787 confirmed the Airport Landing System to be in excellent order.

Earlier, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) declared the airport fit and ready for 24 hours of local and international operations.

"The navigational aids have been well calibrated and fully functional to facilitate continuous landings and takeoffs," the statement signed by the agency's spokesman, Sam Adurogboye, partly reads.
Meanwhile, the government has also provided free luxurious and coaster buses with armed escorts to convey passengers from Kaduna to Abuja.
Posted by at 3/09/2017 06:09:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts