Friday, 10 March 2017

Escape to a world of comfort and relaxation at The Cromwell Courtyard Hotel, an exquisite 4-star boutique hotel

Enjoy this weekend at The Cromwell Courtyard Hotel a charming 4-star boutique hotel located in GRA, Ikeja, Lagos. The Hotel is situated within ten minutes of the international airport and offers complimentary pick up at the airport and drop off.

We recommend that you visit us this weekend and enjoy this incredible discounted offers

Room Rates:
• Standard: 35,000 now 28000
• Classic: 40,000 now 35,000
• Deluxe: 45,000 now 40,000
• Executive Deluxe: 55,000 now 45,000
• Executive Suite: 90,000 now 67,500
Meeting Room Rates
• Owen Board Room: 150,000 now 112,000
• Windsor Banquet Hall: 300,000 now 250,000
• Red Rock (Smoke Room): 50,000 now 37,500
• Little Duchess: 50,000 now 37,500

Please take time to view some of our hotel pictures on the link below:
https://www.dropbox.com/sc/gdgny7klk8nf5m6/AAAuzFt1mMUnuTpMV8Kr4Ct6a?oref=e

Address: 29, SoboArobiodu Street, G.R.A. Ikeja, Lagos
+234 1 293 0826, +234 702 601 0994
info@thecromwellcourtyardhotel.com
www.thecromwellcourtyardhotel.com
https://www.facebook.com/thecromwellcourtyardhotel
Hotline: +234 814 616 6222
























