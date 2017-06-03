Enjoy great discounts and get your car looking new again for only 65k (Lagos only)

Then you need to take advantage of our services for car re-spraying and oven baking at the lowest rates in town from Pristine Autos.
Pristine Automobile Body Work Ventures as the name implies is an automobile body workshop which specializes in automobile body works, re-spraying and oven baking of all models of car, giving them that brand new factory look through the use of our state of the art equipment and a highly skilled and professional workforce.
We undertake all types of restoration/repair work at both end of the project scale; from minor repairs and fabrication to complete restoration grade rebuilds, on a wide variety of cars.
We have worked on some very impressive, not to mention beautiful cars, and have regular restoration projects under way. Our constant investment in resources and skills helps us remain at the leading edge in repair techniques and standards of repair and ensures their customers’ piece of mind when entrusted with their vehicles.
Based on the results of our very successful promo and customer demand, we have decided not to revert back to our old prices and substantially lower our prices thus making our services more affordable whilst retaining the high quality standards we are known for. Our new prices are as follows:
Saloon cars: N65,000
Small SUVs /space bus: N70,000
Big SUVS : N80,000
Hurry now and don’t miss this GREAT offer to give your car that brand new and shiny factory look.
Check out photos of our recent deliveries, a trial will surely convince you.
Highlights:
- Job takes approximately 5 days to complete
- Offer covers minor panel beating works to straighten car’s panels
- Colour change attracts an extra charge of 10k.
You can also follow us on our social media channels
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Pristinepaintjobs/
Twitter: www.twitter.com/PristineAutosNG
Instagram: @pristineautosng
No comments:
Post a Comment