 Eniola Badmus comes for Hushpuppi, questions his source of income after he shows off N11m club bill | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 13 March 2017

Eniola Badmus comes for Hushpuppi, questions his source of income after he shows off N11m club bill

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus took to her Snapchat page to slam flamboyant Nigerian man, Hushpuppi, after he supposedly threw shade at her. Not only did she reveal that he begged her for a follow back on Instagram, she also questioned his unknown source of income after he took to his Snapchat page to show off his bills after partying at Quilox over the weekend. See his bill and what Eniola wrote after the cut...


But seriously, how do you work hard for your money and spend over N11million at a night club?

Posted by at 3/13/2017 08:46:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts