Eniola Badmus comes for Hushpuppi, questions his source of income after he shows off N11m club bill

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus took to her Snapchat page to slam
flamboyant Nigerian man, Hushpuppi, after he supposedly threw shade at
her. Not only did she reveal that he begged her for a follow back on
Instagram, she also questioned his unknown source of income after he took to his
Snapchat page to show off his bills after partying at Quilox over the
weekend. See his bill and what Eniola wrote after the cut...
But seriously, how do you work hard for your money and spend over N11million at a night club?
