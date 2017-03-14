Embattled Mischa Barton poses for bikini shoot in Malibu while sex tape she featured in is being shopped at porn companies

The 31-year-old confidently flaunted her slim figure in different outfits, including a crop top and white panties and in another, she had on a white bikini. She was modelling for a 138 Water Commercial with fashion photographer Malachi Banales.
The x-rated video featuring the actress is said to show Barton having sex with a dark haired man, but no one knows who he is because she hasn't been seen with any man in recent times. The video is being offered to the highest bidder with the starting price of $500,000.
More photos below...
3 comments:
She couldn't be bothered
... Merited happiness
She probably leaked it herself to revive her career...Thats hollyweird for you
