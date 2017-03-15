Elderly woman dies after being stung by a swarm of bees

An elderly grandmother has died in Presidente Olegário, south east Brazil afters she was stung multiple times by a swarm of deadly bees.
Ambrósio de Jesus, 84, was reported to have been gathering firewood at a lake near her home on March 2nd when she unknowingly disturbed a beehive hidden in the bush and the bees attacked, stinging every inch of her skin.
She was found later by firefighters and police officers, covered totally by bees and they made efforts to get the bees off her. A blanket was set on fire to create smoke in the hopes of dispersing the bees and they were eventually successful after about thirty minutes.
Sadly, the mother of five died a day later from the stings inflicted by the bees which affected every part of her body.
