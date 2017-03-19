El-Rufai is a threat to Nigeria's National Security - Reno Omokri

The former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan who went live on Facebook this morning said the governor was a threat to Nigeria's National Security.
According to him, El-Rufai memo to the President has the capacity to incite Nigerians against the Buhari's led administration.
He said the Governor of Kaduna State is the most manupulative person he has ever met in Nigeria.
The 30-page memo to Buhari touched several areas, ranging from the ailing economy, to the dynamics of the nation’s politics, lack of coercion within the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the poor relationship between the president and the national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, and other party leaders, including the APC governors.
Watch the video below...
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👩
Reno has gone mad! A threat to national security for speaking up in a constitutional democracy?! This is POOR reasoning for someone who claims to be a 'Pastor'.
Reno, u mustn't comment or be D news all d time. I like u but now it's irritating.
U re av been critizing Buhari before he became d president n u neva stop, though no1 really bothered n El Rufai critised him once now he is a threat to national security, oga u must tink Nigerian youth re dumb wit all dis paid advert on LIB..Wendel Wendel their oga at d top
