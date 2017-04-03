Eight Iraqi migrants jailed after being found guilty of gang raping a 28-year-old German tourist

All nine Iraqi men, ranging in age from 22 to 48, came to Austria as migrants between May and December 2015.
According to the testimony heard by the court, four of the men had taken advantage of the 28-year-old German woman who had been drunk at the time. She was taken to a Vienna apartment by four of the men where they were joined by the others who all took turns raping her. The woman regained consciousness after the alcohol wore off to find herself naked in bed.
There are fears among migrants and refugees that the crime will make Austrians hostile towards refugees.
"Eight people raping a woman... that's honor-less! Such a thing doesn't exist in our religion."
"When such people come here and screw up like that, then everybody will think that Chechens, Afghans, all refugees from war areas are all the same. But it's not like that. For example, the majority of us — we also cause problems, commit crimes. But no rape! Only criminal assaults and robberies."
