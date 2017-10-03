Edo state corps member who bragged about sleeping with his underaged student arrested by the police

The Edo state corps member, Mayowa Gbadamosi who took to his
Instagram page to brag about sleeping with his under-aged student and
also giving some under-aged boys palmwine has been arrested by the
police. According to women and girl child's rights activis
t, Esther Ijewere, he was arrested on
Thursday, March 9, 2017. She wrote;
"OluwaMayowa
Gbadamosi, the Edo state youth Corp member who bragged about sleeping
with an under age girl online was arrested yesterday. The President of
the National Association of Edo State Students ; Comr. David Amenaghawon
, the Director for child, the NYSC, the civil group Omo Edo Pataki and
myself worked alongside the Commissioner of Police to fish him out. I
will give more update as things unfold."
