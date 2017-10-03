 Edo state corps member who bragged about sleeping with his underaged student arrested by the police | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Edo state corps member who bragged about sleeping with his underaged student arrested by the police

The Edo state corps member, Mayowa Gbadamosi who took to his Instagram page to brag about sleeping with his under-aged student and also giving some under-aged boys palmwine has been arrested by the police. According to women and girl child's rights activist, Esther Ijewere, he was arrested on Thursday, March 9, 2017. She wrote;



"OluwaMayowa Gbadamosi, the Edo state youth Corp member who bragged about sleeping with an under age girl online was arrested yesterday. The President of the National Association of Edo State Students ; Comr. David Amenaghawon , the Director for child, the NYSC, the civil group Omo Edo Pataki and myself worked alongside the Commissioner of Police to fish him out. I will give more update as things unfold."
