“We are partnering with professionals to train 500 widow on poultry production and to teach them how to make money from poultry business. “This programme is a pilot scheme that will be test run in Benin and would be implemented forthwith across the state,” she said.According to her, the trainees will be given 40 birds comprising 20 broilers and 20 layers, and feeds to start their own poultry production. The governor’s wife said that the programme was organised in collaboration with the Bank of Industry and Bank of Investment Trust Company.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Sunday, 12 March 2017
Edo governor's wife organize training to empower widows in the state
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 3/12/2017 09:33:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment