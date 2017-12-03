 Edo governor's wife ‎organize training to empower widows in the state | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 12 March 2017

Edo governor's wife ‎organize training to empower widows in the state

Wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, recently organised one-day training on poultry production for 500 widows in the state. Addressing the trainees in Benin the governor’s wife said the training was part of the state government’s efforts to create employment through agriculture.


She said that the training was organised to empower the widows so that they could take care of their families and reduce poverty.
“We are partnering with professionals to train 500 widow on poultry production and to teach them how to make money from poultry business. “This programme is a pilot scheme that will be test run in Benin and would be implemented forthwith across the state,” she said.
According to her, the trainees will be given 40 birds comprising 20 broilers and 20 layers, and feeds to start their own poultry production. The governor’s wife said that the programme was organised in collaboration with the Bank of Industry and Bank of Investment Trust Company.

