Dunes Center, Lilian Esoro took a humanitarian trip

Following the visit was another trip made to the Abuja Children's Home in Karu, where food items, cleaning supplies, water and several other much needed requirements were provided to the orphanage. Lilian met the children including those with special needs who were very excited by the presence of her and invited guests, whom of which included fashion & lifestyle blogger, Aso Ebi Bella, and members of the Dunes Foundation.
Through its years of activity, The Dunes Foundation has participated in several other charity projects and aspires to continue to make these life-changing impacts in and around the Capital City of Abuja.
More photos below...
6 comments:
K
i pray God settles both of them and bring them back as a couple....
I Noticed some Basket Mouth people saying Linda never posted abt them when having issue when they themselves never came out to admit or debunk any of the Rumors but all the Desperate Bloggers cause of Fake Traffic keep writing Rubbish. .
No be them be this.?
I'm sure Linda wasn't carrying all the Runour abt Tonto too until she deleted Churchill from her name and was later replying to some ppl on Instagram...
Linda is too Smart and she now Blog Like a professional unlike desperate wannabes . ..
No be Husband & Wife don mk up so..?
This is nice... She's added weight. Wait, is that ubi?
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
But mehn, Lilian na babe i swear.... See as person fine like nonsense.... If i have money she will be my target...
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
AM SO HAPPY WHEN I SAW THE TWO TOGETHER AND I BELIEVE GOD THAT IN A VERY NEAR TIME HE WILL COMPLETE WHAT HE HAS STARTED IN THEIR LIVE. AMEN
