Friday, 3 March 2017

Dunes Center, Lilian Esoro took a humanitarian trip

Nollywood Actress and female brand ambassador to the Dunes Center, Lilian Esoro took a humanitarian trip to Maitama General Hospital in Abuja on Friday, 24th February 2017 donating medical supplies courtesy of the Dunes Foundation, an initiative established as a means of giving back to the community, which caters to the corporate social responsibility of the Dunes Center.

 Following the visit was another trip made to the Abuja Children's Home in Karu, where food items, cleaning supplies, water and several other much needed requirements were provided to the orphanage. Lilian met the children including those with special needs who were very excited by the presence of her and invited guests, whom of which included fashion & lifestyle blogger, Aso Ebi Bella, and members of the Dunes Foundation.

Through its years of activity, The Dunes Foundation has participated in several other charity projects and aspires to continue to make these life-changing impacts in and around the Capital City of Abuja.

More photos below...











