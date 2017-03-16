Drunk man is left needing surgery after he stuck two live fish up his anus and one swam into his abdomen

According to reports, the 45-year-old man claims to have been drinking on March 10 and put the fish inside his body by himself. He was rushed to the hospital the next day with signs of a high fever, low blood pressure and severe stomach pain. Surgeons did an abdominal digital radiography to locate the loaches.
The patient was diagnosed with perforation of the intestine and was at risk of septic shock due to infection. Doctors quickly removed one but could not find the other, they however identified a wound on the intestinal wall.
Doctors told the reporters that the second pond loach was stuck in the upper left section of his abdomen.
One doctor said:
'The second fish is four inches long and 0.8 inches wide. He could have lost his life if this loach swam further and reached upper organs.' The fish had caused serious infection in the patient's abdominal area and he has now been transferred to intensive care for further treatment.
