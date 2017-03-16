Drag queen RuPaul has married his partner of 23years

⠀⠀
The Drag Race host broke the news on Wednesday’s episode of Hollywood Today Live that he’s been secretly married since January to his partner, Georges LeBar.
‘I’ve never said this on television before, the host said, ‘but we are married. We got married on our 23rd [anniversary].
I met him on the dance floor at Limelight club in New York City in 1994, on his birthday. So we got married on his birthday, the anniversary of when we met, this year in January,' he said.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
RuPaul is noted among drag queens for his indifference toward the gender-specific pronouns used to address him both 'he' and 'she' have been deemed acceptable, as stated in his autobiography:
'You can call me he. You can call me she. You can call me Regis and Kathie Lee; I don't care! Just as long as you call me.'
