Double celebration for Kelly Hansome, Pot of Africa

The event was held at the usual spot, Spice Route in Victoria Island, where guests were welcomed to the black carpet by members of the media and a cocktail bar which served just the right mix to set you in the mood for 4Play.
Celebrity guests in attendance were 2Face Idibia, Marvelous Benji, AngryOwerriMan, Now Muzik CEO, Efe Omoregbe, H’Code and fast rising singers, Ckay of Chocolate City, and Acetune.
Kelly Hansome thrilled fans to a scintillating medley of songs off his newly released EP, such as Money Palava, featuring Oritse Femi, Investment, Ichezu and others. He later took his fans on a nostalgic ride of his classics like Like Play, Like Play, Maga Don Pay and more. Just when fans thought they had seen it all, they got a surprise performance from music legend, 2Face, who joined Kelly Hansome on stage with veteran singer Morachi.
For the young talented media practitioner, Eze Chijioke is a name that sends a jingle to most individuals and corporate bodies in Nigeria and West Africa at large. The River state born entrepreneur is the first in a family of eight, preceding 2 girls and 5 boys.
His primary education took him to Central School, Igwuruta in Ikwere Local Government area of Rivers State, before cross carpeting to Central School Inyishi, in Ikeduru Local Government Area, Imo State, where he obtained his first school leaving certificate.
He further enrolled into Premier Secondary school, Owerri, Imo State, as a boarding student, consequently coinciding with his parents relocating to Denmark.
In 2007, he attained his WASSCE, instigating his admission into Kwame Nkuruma University of Science and Technology, Kumasi Ghana, where he obtained a Bsc in Computer Science.
Upon his graduation in 2012, he reversed to Nigeria in an attempt to properly enforce a media and publicity company, which was formally established in 2005, during his days in Secondary School. Growing up, he has always had interest in computers and electronics, contributing to his vast knowledge in graphic designs and camera handling.
His quest for more knowledge in information technology paraded him at T-technologies Nigeria Limited, where he studied computer networking and programming in various machine languages including, Java, Oracle and many others.
However, in 2005, he partnered with his friend and colleague, Kingsley Orji to conceive and establish a blogging site, with the name POT OF AFRICA. Meanwhile, during his study days in Ghana, he made several tours to various West African Countries making series of rugged researches on the uses of POT in various ethnic African communities.
Favour Ibex is idealistic and believes in innovative techniques for the achievement of his objectives, which state his vision of educating and entertaining through news, event-broadcast, documentaries, movies etc, while also advertising goods and services to the world with the objective of promoting companies, businesses, skilled and talented individuals, thus bringing them to limelight. This invariably makes his clients to believe in their worth.
In addition, today, he is a professional web and graphic designer, video and audio editor, director of photography, media consultant and publicist, currently working as a media director in POT OF AFRICA MEDIA AND PUBLICITY COMPANY.
