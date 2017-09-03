Don't postpone or cancel your trip, Nigeria is not on the list of Executive Order on Immigration- US Embassy in Nigeria says

Following reports of alleged denial of some Nigerians entry into the US by some US immigration officers, the US embassy in Nigeria has released this statement saying Nigerians with valid visas should not postpone or cancel their trips as they are not on the list of Executive Order on Immigration. The statement reads:
"The U.S. Embassy in Abuja wishes to clarify that there is no reason for Nigerians with valid visas to postpone or cancel their travel to the United States. Nigeria is not named in the Executive Order on Immigration issued on March 6, and there is no prohibition against Nigerian lawful permanent residents or persons with a valid visa or other U.S. government authorization from entering the United States".
No comments:
Post a Comment