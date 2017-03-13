Don’t expect President Buhari to be given neck-breaking schedules- Shehu Garba says

In an interview with Arise TV yesterday, Garba said Nigerians should not expect President Buhari to be given neck-breaking schedules as he is still trying to adjust to the weather and getting acquinted with the current state of the nation.
“Let me first of all caution that he is not going to start in a dramatic way. He has been away from the country for nearly two months, so he needs to get into the temperature of the place. For instance, yesterday (Saturday), he went through the newspapers page by page, and he read everything that interested him. So he needs to get back to that place. The thing is that he’s basically human like all of us. He is coming out of an ailment and like he himself had said, he needs to start gradually. Don’t expect the president to be given neck-breaking schedules or punishing schedules like from 8 am. to 10 pm., or sometimes to 1am. to 2 am” Garba saidAsked when President Buhari would return to London for further medical treatment, Garba said that would be determined by Presidnet Buhari and his doctors.
"The decision would solely be determined by him and his own doctors. But he has given notice that he will need to go back and that is normal,” he saidGarba said the presidency could not disclose the nature of president Buhari's ailment because matters of medical disclosure are extreme private. He added that President Buhari had no prior knowledge of his ailment before he traveled to the UK in January.
“You don’t say what you don’t know, that is one. Two, matters of medical disclosure are extremely private. In the course of the process, Femi Adesina got a long note from the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, describing what disclosure would mean in medical science. Let me confirm to you that the president had no knowledge of the ailment even before he left. He just went for a medical check up”.
No comments:
Post a Comment