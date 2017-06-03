Donald Trump will sign 'new & improved' U.S travel ban early this week

The new and revised executive order, will cover legal loopholes that existed in the previous temporary immigration ban, which had been overrules by three Federal court judges in the last 1 month, with Homeland security and immigration officials recording massive increase in Immigration during the period.
Speaking to Fox News on Saturday, a top White House official revealed that Trump’s new executive order could come as early as Monday or Tuesday or latest Wednesday.
During Trump's address of Congress last week, he reaffirmed his administration's resolve to pursue extreme vetting of immigrants from terror-related counties.
“The vast majority of individuals convicted of terrorism and terrorism-related offenses since 9/11 came here from outside of our country,” Trump said.
“It is not compassionate, but reckless to allow uncontrolled entry from places where proper vetting cannot occur.”
“We cannot allow a beachhead of terrorism to form inside America. And we cannot allow our nation to become a sanctuary for extremists … That is why my administration has been working on improved vetting procedures, and we will shortly take new steps to keep our nation safe.”
No comments:
Post a Comment