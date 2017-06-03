 Donald Trump will sign 'new & improved' U.S travel ban early this week | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 6 March 2017

Donald Trump will sign 'new & improved' U.S travel ban early this week

.S President Donald Trump, doesn't seem intent on giving up on his immigration travel ban as he is expected to sign a revised executive order early next week that'll prevent immigrants from several Middle Eastern and African countries from entering the United States- Trump's way of cracking down radical Islamic terrorism on American soil.
The new and revised executive order, will cover legal loopholes that existed in the previous temporary immigration ban, which had been overrules by three Federal court judges in the last 1 month, with Homeland security and immigration officials recording massive increase in Immigration during the period.

Speaking to Fox News on Saturday, a top White House official revealed that Trump’s new executive order could come as early as Monday or Tuesday or latest Wednesday.

During Trump's address of Congress last week, he reaffirmed his administration's resolve to pursue extreme vetting of immigrants from terror-related counties.
“The vast majority of individuals convicted of terrorism and terrorism-related offenses since 9/11 came here from outside of our country,” Trump said. 
“It is not compassionate, but reckless to allow uncontrolled entry from places where proper vetting cannot occur.” 
“We cannot allow a beachhead of terrorism to form inside America. And we cannot allow our nation to become a sanctuary for extremists … That is why my administration has been working on improved vetting procedures, and we will shortly take new steps to keep our nation safe.”
