Donald Trump tweets about International Women's day, and 'the thunder that fired him'' was on another level!

U.S President Donald Trump today tweeted a message of support for won as today is 'International Women’s Day', but it didn't end well for him as Twitter users, majority women, took to the social media platform to blast him due to his perceived sexist and misogynistic behavior and his 'grab them by the pu**y' comments revealed prior to the U.S Presidential elections.
Someone even claimed he wasn't the one that tweeted the international women's day tweet.. See more comments after the cut.
Linda do you hate Trump because others do? obviously he is not the only ma that has spoken "vile" about women. so free Him. He means well for everybody
Lol Linda, as in eh, amadioha and shango combined.
Stupid democrats crybabies..GOD bless Mr trump..miss Linda ikeji your blog is turning into some feminist shit I guez after making all your money u can start blogging shit.having your biased opinion on every article dat u tab from dailymail or mediatakeout(mto)yall can keep watching that fake news cnn..trump over that dumb,weak,obnoxious housewife HILLARY CLINTON.not tying to be sexist ju been real..
Hahjajahhahahajjaj.
