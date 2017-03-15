Donald Trump slams Snopp Dogg for shooting a clown 'that looks like him' with fake gun in new music video

In rapper Snopp Dogg's new music video for Lavender, he parodies a presidential assassination. The clip focuses on current events including a version of a Clown-in-Chief, named Ronald Klump, holding a press conference to announce the deportation of all dogs, spelled 'doggs'.
In the final scene, Snopp takes out a fake gun and points it towards a clown-like character with painted orange face. The clown in the controversial video puts his hands up as if under arrest as Snoop draws the pistol, with a flag popping out that says 'Bang!'. 'This is the final call,' raps Snoop.
As usual, Donald Trump took to twitter to lash out. He wrote: 'Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!'
