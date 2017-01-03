Donald Trump redeems his presidency as he delivers first address to Joint Session of Congress, calls for peace and an end to hatred (Photos/Video)

In his speech, the president called for peace, an end to hate and unity amongst political parties. He, however, reiterated his commitment to build the wall, pause admission of Muslims from seven countries into America and also repeal Obamacare.
'I am here tonight to deliver a message of unity and strength, and it is a message deeply delivered from my heart,' he began, earning him an applause from supporters and a hiss from someone believed to be a Democrat.
He condemned all forms of hatred, anti-Semitism included and specifically denounced the racist shooting of two Indian men in Kansas, saying the country should unite to fight hatred and evil. He said that the end of Black History Month, which was in February, reminded him of the nation's path towards civil rights and all the work that still remains to be done.
He said; "Recent threats targeting Jewish Community Centers and vandalism of Jewish cemeteries, as well as last week's shooting in Kansas City, remind us that while we may be a Nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms."
One of the highlights of his speech was when praised a Navy SEAL, William Ryan Owens, who was killed in action just eight days after Trump took office. Trump called Ryan a warrior and a hero, stating that he died while battling terrorism and securing his nation. Ryan's widow, Carryn Owens, was moved to tears as Trump called for a standing ovation for her, one that lasted for a while, accompanied by a very lengthy applause. She was consoled by First Daughter, Ivanka Trump, who was sitting next to her.
Speaking of Ryan, Trump said; "Ryan's legacy is etched into eternity.For as the Bible teaches us, there is no greater act of love than to lay down one's life for one's friends. Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom. We will never forget Ryan."
Trump predicted a safe, more prosperous America caome 2026 when the country will be celebrating her 250th anniversary. Speaking on his science reform proposal which is still in the works, he said;
"Think of the marvels we can achieve if we simply set free the dreams of our people, cures to illnesses that have always plagued us are not too much to hope.
"American footprints on distant worlds are not too big a dream. Millions lifted from welfare to work is not too much to expect. And streets where mothers are safe from fear, schools where children learn in peace, and jobs where Americans prosper and grow are not too much to ask.
All through Trump's speech and call for unity, Democrats, dressed in white with 'Protect Our Care' badges pinned to their jackets in protest of Trump's plan to do away with Obamacare, were unimpressed and unreceptive; some laughed, others hissed and gasped in disbelief in reaction to Trump, especially when he began speaking on building the much talked about wall and also on his plan to increase effort to pause admission of Muslims from the seven previously banned country.
"We will soon begin the construction of a great wall along our southern border. It will be started ahead of schedule and, when finished, it will be a very effective weapon against drugs and crime."
On the travel ban, Trump said that "It is not compassionate, but reckless, to allow uncontrolled entry from places where proper vetting cannot occur."
Present at the Congress were families of US citizens killed by illegal immigrants. They were invited as special guests. Among them were Susan Oliver, the widow of Detective Danny Oliver, and her daughter, Jessica Davis (the widow of Detective Michael Davis Jr), Jamiel Shaw Sr whose son was killed by an illegal immigrant gang member in California.
Speaking on Obamacare medical insurance, Trump said;
"Mandating every American to buy government-approved health insurance was never the right solution for America. The way to make health insurance available to everyone is to lower the cost of health insurance, and that is what we will do.
"Remember when you were told that you could keep your doctor, and keep your plan? We now know that all of those promises have been broken.
Trump said he will support retaining one aspect of the Affordable Care Act, ensuring that patients with pre-existing medical conditions can't be denied insurance coverage. He also demanded 'a stable transition for Americans currently enrolled in the healthcare exchanges.'
Trump's speech went on for 60 minutes. Below is a video of part of his speech.
