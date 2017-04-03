Donald Trump calls out Senator Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi for their ties to Russia and Putin

US President, Donald Trump called Democratic New York Senator, Chuck Schumer 'a total hypocrite' after photos of the Senator and Russian president, Vladimir Putin leaked online. He said there should be an immediate investigation into Schumer's ties to Russia and Putin after Schumer complained over a photo of Trump and Vladimir Putin and also called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to be investigated for meeting with the Russian Ambassador.
Trump also called out Democratic House Minority Leader, Nancy Pelosi after photo of her with the Russian ambassador at the center of the Jeff Sessions controversy also leaked online.
Schumer responded by saying the meeting was in 2003 and in public. He tweeted:
Pelosi had initially said earlier on Friday that she had never met with the ambassador, but after Politico uncovered the photo, her spokesman, Drew Hammill, said that Pelosi meant that she had never had a solo meeting with Kislyak.
“Of course, that’s what she meant” . “She has never had a private one-on-one with him.”
