 Domestic fire kills week-old baby | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Thursday, 2 March 2017

Domestic fire kills week-old baby

A 10-day-old Ghanaian baby was burnt to death Wednesday morning in a fire outbreak at Filling Point, a town in Tamale Northen Region. According to the Public Relations Officer of the Northern Regional Fire Service, Nicholas Poku Aikins, he said a distress call was received about a fire outbreak at the said community at exactly 8:55 am Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
A few minutes later, fire personnel arrived and managed to extinguish the fire in less than thirty minutes.

Sadly the baby was unable to be saved from the room where they left her. Parents of the little baby told 3news.com the baby was asleep when their one-bedroom apartment caught. During the fire incident, the mother claimed she was confused and rushed out of the room without the baby but later realized that the day old baby was not with her. With the cause of the fire yet to be confirmed, preliminary investigation points to an electrical fault.
Posted by at 3/02/2017 06:18:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts