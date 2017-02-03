Domestic fire kills week-old baby

A few minutes later, fire personnel arrived and managed to extinguish the fire in less than thirty minutes.
Sadly the baby was unable to be saved from the room where they left her. Parents of the little baby told 3news.com the baby was asleep when their one-bedroom apartment caught. During the fire incident, the mother claimed she was confused and rushed out of the room without the baby but later realized that the day old baby was not with her. With the cause of the fire yet to be confirmed, preliminary investigation points to an electrical fault.
