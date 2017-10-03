Dolapo Badmus gets promoted to become Zonal PPRO incharge of Lagos and Ogun State

Her appointment which takes effect from March 10, 2017 will see her supervise the Public relations department of both Lagos and Ogun state police commands.
Her promotion is connected with her qualitative performance when she held sway as the police public relations officer for Lagos state command.
Dolapo is an astute member of the Nigeria institute of public relations, a graduate of accounting and a post graduate degree holder of public administration. She is married with kids.
Congratulations to her on this well deserved promotion.
