Tuesday, 7 March 2017

Disregard Abike Dabiri's advise on US travels- Minister of Foreign Affair says

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has reportedly asked Nigerians who have United States valid travel documents to disregard the warning issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, that Nigerians who do not have any important business in the US should not travel there as immigration officers have started turning back some Nigerians.


Abike Dabiri-Erewa in a statement released yesterday, asked Nigerians to postpone their travel to the US if it's not that important until the country's new administration's policy on immigration is clear.

Acording to Daily Trust, Onyeama spoke with newsmen in Abuja today and asked Nigerians to dismiss the advise. He said there are no reports of Nigerians being turned back at any US airport.

He added that he had spoken to the US ambassador to Nigeria and high level US officials who said nothing of such had happened.

According to Onyeama, Nigeria is not among the countries currently under US travel ban as both countries enjoy cordial bilateral relations. Speaking further, Onyeama said it is only the Office of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that are credible sources of information about Nigeria's foreign relations.
